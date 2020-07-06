Commonwealth Bank has confirmed they are experiencing outages with a number of their services which are impacting thousands of customers on Monday afternoon.

At this of writing, customers were reportedly having issues making payments with their debit and credit cards, and using CommBank and Netbank online services – such as Cardless Cash and transfers.

UPDATE: 2.50PM Customers may be having difficulty using CBA credit or debit cards and as accessing services in the CommBank app and NetBank. This includes Cardless Cash, transfers and payments as well as viewing accounts. We're working hard to fix this updates to follow. — CommBank (@CommBank) July 6, 2020

Many customers took to social media to express their concerns.

@CommBank What wrong with the CommBank app? Really need to transfer money and it’s not letting me. pic.twitter.com/CauuMJjdCU — melissa (@dollybird1963) July 6, 2020

Getting this error after logging in pic.twitter.com/9GPUb68ezN — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh) July 6, 2020

@CommBank I just had to leave a trolley full of groceries at the checkout, how embarrassing. Is Apple Pay working??? pic.twitter.com/DXGskpRYK0 — James Fox (@thatfoxyfeeling) July 6, 2020

Commonwealth Bank has stressed they are looking into the issue “as a priority”.