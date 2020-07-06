Commonwealth Bank has confirmed they are experiencing outages with a number of their services which are impacting thousands of customers on Monday afternoon.

At this of writing, customers were reportedly having issues making payments with their debit and credit cards, and using CommBank and Netbank online services – such as Cardless Cash and transfers.

Many customers took to social media to express their concerns.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Commonwealth Bank has stressed they are looking into the issue “as a priority”.

 

 

 

commonwealth bank finance outage