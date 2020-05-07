Coles stores across Australia are now set to offer a ‘Self Serve Doggy Treat Bar’.

The new service means customers can pick their own choice of a wide range of ‘pick and mix’ snacks for their dogs including bones, kangaroo tails and chicken bites.

The concept was launched at a new Coles Local in Melbourne last week and has been so popular, it’s rolling out nation-wide.

More than 60 new and exclusive pet food products will now be on offer for shoppers “looking to satisfy their hungry pooches and fussy felines with a wholesome range of food and treats.”

Coles Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Ronson said “We want to help Australians lead healthier and happier lives, and the same goes for their fur babies who are a huge part of the family and have never been more important in keeping us company and enriching our lives than they are right now.’’