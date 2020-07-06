Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths have once again removed purchase limits on most of their items following a second wave of panic-buying saw them reinstated.

The recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across Victoria led to reports of panic-buying both in Melbourne and other states.

Both supermarket chains reinstated wide-ranging product limits for customers two weeks ago nationwide, but will now be lifting almost all of them.

While Coles will remove all of its product purchase limits, Woolworths has announced that people will still only be allowed to take home a limited amount of toilet paper.

Victorians might still expect some delays on some essential items as supermarkets work to restore what left the shelves.

And while we might be technically allowed to head down to the supermarket and buy a trolley-full of pasta sauce, Woolies has warned that it won’t hesitate to reinstate product limits again if needed.