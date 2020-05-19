Now more than ever, finding a bargain on a hot ticket item is something worth celebrating and digging out your credit card for.

For this reason, it is no wonder that thousands of online shoppers have taken advantage of this year’s Click Frenzy event… or at least tried to.

The 53-hour event, which is boasting deals of $2 AirPods and $12 iPhones, was so popular this year that the site crashed before people could even log in!

And people are not pleased.

I've tried three browsers, Wi-Fi and 4g and every 'deal' leads me to the same message. #clickfrenzy #fail pic.twitter.com/KTOQoKlztC — Someone somewhere (@nastygirllenny) May 19, 2020

Can't login it just shows me the partners. Thanks #clickfrenzy pic.twitter.com/HEYtflW0ZA — Mr Jordan (@Mr_Jordan81) May 19, 2020

However, some people have said on Facebook that they have managed to score a Dyson Vacuum and others said they had won an iPhone 11.

On Facebook, a Click Frenzy spokesperson said:

“We are currently experiencing extremely high demand for the log in functionality and understand some people are unable to log in at this time. Rest assured we are working to fix this issue and you will be able to log in before the first ‘Go Nuts’ deal goes live.

“You can still shop all the other great Click Frenzy deals without being logged in right now.”

Looks like it really is a frenzy. Good luck you guys!