Australia has a new multi-millionaire.. and they don’t know.

A mystery Victorian has won an amazing $80 million in last nights Powerball.

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1260 on Thursday 9 July were 33, 2, 32, 31, 28, 21 and 26. The Powerball number was 12.

The division one winner is not registered, which means there is no way of contacting the winner to share the news with them.

“Someone in Victoria could be completely unaware that their life has changed forever, scoring the mouth-watering $80 million jackpot in tonight’s Powerball draw,” The Lott spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer said

“We are encouraging all Victorian players to check their entries online, via the Lott website or app. We can’t wait to unite this player with their prize!”