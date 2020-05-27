Melburnians are being urged to check the State Government’s online database to find out if they are among the hundreds of thousands of people who have unclaimed money sitting in the states bank.

Share dividends lost salaries and uncollected sale proceeds all make their way to the state revenue office where about $123 million is sitting from 825,000 entitlements.

One woman in Mulgrave has $994,994 sitting in the state revenue office, that is hers.

The state revenue office last year returned about $16 million after people made claims through its website.

The top five suburbs where thousands of people are owed money are Richmond ($958,894), Doncaster ($578,609), Footscray ($433,888), Hoppers Crossing ($347,916) and Eltham ($284,951).