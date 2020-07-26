The CEO of Bunnings Warehouse’s parent company has responded after a stand-off between a customer and employees in Melbourne went viral over the weekend.

In the footage, a woman walks into the store and tells the manager she doesn’t need to wear a mask because it’s her “right as a living woman to do whatever I want”.

A manager responds the accusations very quietly but the woman goes onto to say it’s ‘discriminatory’.

Wesfarmers CEO Rob Scott told 7News he was “very proud of the team at Bunnings for doing their best to keep people safe”.

Wait til this Karen finds out about 'no shoes, no shirt, no service'. pic.twitter.com/2dvLE90dOa — cam smith (@sexenheimer) July 25, 2020

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Deb Poole said “The customer’s behaviour towards our team was completely unacceptable and we’re proud of the way our team calmly and professionally handled the situation.’’

“The vast majority of customers visiting our Melbourne stores are doing the right thing and wearing a mask, which is required under the law and our conditions of entry.”

Face masks are now mandatory in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire following a long period of sustained high numbers of Coronavirus cases.

There is a $200 fine for anybody who is not wearing a mask without a valid reason.