Everyone loves a bargain and this could be one of the biggest yet!

Many of us are plant lovers and one shopper has discovered that the DIY store is selling Fiddle-Leaf Fig plans for just $3.75!

The plant usually retails for $19.98 but can go up to $200 depending on its size.

“Bunnings are selling baby figs for $3.75, I think I’m in love,” a user wrote on the Crazy Indoor Plant People Australia Facebook group.

The post quickly catapulted to 100 comments, with members saying ‘OMG! How cute are these?’ and another saying ‘Heading to Bunnings tomorrow’.

The plants are expected to sell out very quickly!

Advertisement