Big W will tonight keep its stores open until 9PM for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic hit Australia.

Teresa Rendo, General Manager of Commercial at BIG W said the extended opening Horus will allow the retailer to have better social distancing rules in place.

“We have seen an increase in customers physically visiting our store and by resuming the late-night trading hours we’re able to give our customers more flexibility to shop when it’s convenient for them but also, more importantly, make social distancing even easier to maintain,” said Ms Rendo.

“We’ve got 78 stores that have contactless drive-up, we’ve got contactless pick-up in every single store, we’ve got hand sanitising stations at the front of stores and trolley wipes as well as increased cleaning hours.”

Big W kept its doors open during the pandemic but brought its trading hours down to 9am to 6PM.

The new opening hours will only apply on Thursday nights.

Each store will have a limited amount of customers in at once with greeters and security guards managing a one-in-one-out system when it hits the limit.

