Getting your fruit and veg from Woolworths will become a little different as the chain starts to ditch plastic packaging for cardboard.

Woolies will start the trial by replacing its Fresh Food Kids range from plastic bags to cardboard boxes

The resemblance is a little like McDonalds Happy Meals

The move follows the move of having bananas, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, broccolini, sweet potatoes and organic apples reducing their plastic wrapping, also.

Woolies have so far saved 237 tonnes of plastic in the last year, with CEO Brad Banducci saying shoppers were still keeping an eye on environmental issues.

“Something that was very surprising during COVID was the continued relevance of the environment, with 70 per cent of Australians saying that taking care of the planet and making sustainable choices remained important to them, even at the height of the crisis.

“While we’ve made pleasing progress in reducing the amount of plastic in our stores, supported recycling labelling initiatives, and made improvements in energy efficiency, sustainable sourcing and reducing food waste, we know there is still much more to be done to meet our customers and our own aspirations,”

