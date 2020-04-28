The owner of Target, Wesfarmers, has signalled they will be closing stores to help keep the department chain alive.

Chief Executive Rob Stott said that the brand would not disappear but the chain will need a facelift.

“The future of target will inevitably be a smaller number of stores and a much stronger online business, and it should be able to be a successful, profitable and growing business on that basis,” he said.

Target has taken a big hit to its revenue and profit following a hit through April as fewer Australians were able to visit shopping centres.

The new measure could see a number of Targets 290 stores close and the business become more focused online.