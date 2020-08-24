A Sydney mother won the Saturday Lotto after she changed her numbers for the first time in more than half a decade.

The woman was one of two winners who took home $2,558,804.44.

In a statement, she said “I play Saturday Lotto every week and I’ve been playing the same numbers for six years,” she said.

“But you wouldn’t believe it, it was a week ago when I decided to change the numbers I’ve been playing for all these years and that’s what won me division one.”

The woman said the first thing that came to mind was ‘ no more renting.’’

“We’re going to buy a big house with a granny flat so all our family can come and stay. We’d also love a new car and we’ll be helping out our children.”

The winning numbers for the draw were 43, 2, 16, 9, 7 and 33 while the supplementary numbers were 20 and 34.

