Australia Post has announced they will roll out thank you payments, averaging $600, to 33,000 team members for their efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The payments will be given to Australia Post’s parcel and mail processing staff, posties, parcel delivery partners, call centre workers, and post office licensees, who have continued to provide services during the pandemic.

Christine Holgate, group CEO and managing director said “Australia Post has not closed for a single day during Covid-19 and this has only been possible due to our hardworking posties, post office workers, delivery partners, call centre staff and our teams across the country.’’

“With Victoria now dealing with Stage 4 restrictions, I’m so proud with how our team has adapted so quickly to rise to the challenge and support each other so we can continue delivering across the country,” she said. “Australia Post is really connecting the country during this pandemic.”

Across Australia, online growth in June topped 72 per cent compared to the same time last year, while in Victoria’s lockdown in July e-commerce grew 118 per cent.