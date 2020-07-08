Apple will close all its stores in Victoria from tomorrow following the re-introduction of stage 3 restrictions in Melbourne.

The 5 stores will close at the end of the business day today and will not re-open until restrictions are eased.

An Apple spokesperson told Channel 9 that the closures are out of an ‘abundance of caution’.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” the spokesperson said.

“We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”