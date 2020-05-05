Australia will become just one of three countries where Apple Stores will open to the public after the company announced it will re-open all but one of its stores.

The experience in their stores, however, will be very different, with customers having to have their temperature checked before entering the store.

Customers will also be encouraged to make their purchases online.

The idea behind re-opening is to allow customers to get their devices repaired in-store without having to send the device away.

In a statement, the company said “We’re excited to begin welcoming visitors back to our Australia stores later this week. We’ve missed our customers and look forward to offering our support.’’

“With many Australians working and learning from home, our initial focus will be providing service and support at the Genius Bar.”

Customers will be able to make their appointments to visit the store from today.

