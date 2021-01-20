A Kmart shopper’s $1300 back to school shop has gone viral, for an amazing reason.

Posting on a popular Facebook page, mum Tanya shared photos of her stash of stationery and backpacks which took up five trolleys.

While it may seem like a huge haul, Tanya explained that there was a very special reason for the buying.

Tany’s son Sam has been organised a Kids4Kids School Supply Drive every year to help children in need.

The 13-yer-old has been doing the same drive each year since he was 8!

“With our beautiful community’s help, he’s given 75,000 school supplies and this year hoping to reach 100,000,” Tanya explained.

“He gets no funding, it’s all community’s help and this money was from him selling his own made Dog Photography Calendars.”

To find out more about Sam’s fundraising efforts, head to his Facebook page here.