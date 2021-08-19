Aldi is flogging two kinds of Garden Ivy Wall Trellis in two different colours!

The usual leafy green and a gorgeous Purple Scantia inspired one which is… an absolute GAME CHANGER.

Going for $39.99 each, green simply won’t be enough anymore… in my personal opinion.

Also while yes, they are made to pop into your garden to fill up hedges, cover-up fences… that sort of thing…

EXPAND your mind, pop one of these in your bedroom, and immediately have a photo wall ready to go for all occasions!

Like this!

Buy your fave fake flowers and braid them into the trellis to fill it up if you like.

I know, it’s very millennial of me to automatically think to do this, but am I WRONG?

The size of the trellis measures at 100cm x 180cm and will be available for ALDI special buys on the 21st of August until stocks last.