Aldi is bringing back one of its most popular items just in time for the spring sun.

The hanging egg chair has already proved a hit with shoppers in Australia, with a similar product in the UK selling out in minutes during the northern summer.

It’s part of this Saturday’s Special Buys, and will sell for $199.

The egg chair is just part of the outdoor, spring-themed set of Special Buys that will help you get your outdoor area ready for summer.

The supermarket is also slinging a comfy-looking 3-piece, 6-seater outdoor furniture set for $499.

However, the most exciting addition to your backyard this year could be Aldi’s pizza oven, which they’re selling for just $179.

Mamma mia!