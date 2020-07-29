Weighted blankets are all the rage at the moment.

They’re supposed to promote relaxation by lowering heart-rates and helps with sleep.

“Pressure therapy” uses pressure to induce calmness similar to being swaddled, hugged or just being held.

Aldi will be selling two weighted blankets, one at 6.8kg (for body weight between 55kg to 80kg) and one at 9kg (for 80kg +).

With a removable, washable cover it’s priced at $89.99 which is a pretty standard price for the product!

The weighted blanket will be available to buy as part of Aldi’s Special Buys on Wednesday the 5th of August.

