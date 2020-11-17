Black Friday is almost upon us, which is the perfect excuse to dip into those savings and splurge on all those crazy offers. We can already guarantee some of the deals that will come around on November 27 will be nuts!

Aldi has announced they will be celebrating early for ‘Black Wednesday’ on November 25 and if you are a tech head (or just need to upgrade some stuff in your home), you’ll want to cop a load of this.

For example, the supermarket will be slinging a 65″ Bauhn UHD Smart TV for just $599 – an absolute STEAL!

Gamers will also jump out of their seats (temporarily) for the $149 gaming chair! So comfy…

Are you someone who relies on a daily caffeine fix? DeLonghi appliances will also be on sale including a manual coffee machine for $99.99.

Trollies at the ready – these deals and more will drop on November 25. May the odds be in your favour!