Aldi staff are known for their super quick checkout skills and no doubt all of us have been stood there having to go to the bench of shame to pack up..

But one smart TikTok user has suggested that using laundry baskets is the secret to success..





In the short video, @1980gamer says “Just get all of your food like usual, then begin the checkout process by throwing all your food on the belt and then pay for your items.’

“Now, you see all these people wasting their time bagging their groceries? Yeah, skip that.

“Just head to your vehicle with all your groceries loose in your cart.”

He then heads to his car where you see two laundry baskets and he just throws in his grocers.

Which means you are never left trying to pack.

GOOD WORK!