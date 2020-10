An Aldi shopper has shared her amusing find from a loaf of bread she purchased from her local store.

Sharing on Facebook, mother Tarra pointed out that bread was due to expire on October 3, 2040.

Tarra wrote on the post “Only 20 years until my bread goes off!”

Aldi fans were quick to respond saying “now that’s a good buy!” and “gosh you’re going to have to ration it out to see if it lasts the long haul!”

Hilarious!