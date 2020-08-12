Aldi’s Special Buy is floggin’ these cute as toasters next week!

They have the cute curved design very slightly reminiscent of a Smeg.

The four slice toaster comes in three colours, turquoise, white and black (but honestly the turquoise has my eye!)

With a three year warranty, it has browning control so you can get that perfect piece of toast, it has cancel, reheat and defrost functions.

And if you really feel like giving your kitchen a make over, there’s a matching kettle available too!

The toaster is going for $59.99 and it’s available Wednesday, 19th of August next week.