Everyone knows that if you are looking for something to buy, Kmart probably has it.

And one woman has shared she unexpectedly bought something at the superstore and only spotted it on the receipt.

Posting in the Kmart Home Decor and Hacks Australia Facebook group, the customer shared her receipt, which says she had bought a ‘husband’.

She captioned the photo ‘Kmart really dopes have everything you need’.

Her photo has now had over 1,200 comments with other people joking that they would take their friends to Kmart to find them a husband.

Another person responded “Keep your receipt for refund purposes.’’

The receipt was actually referencing a greeting card like this one:



Well, it’s one way of saying you have a husband..