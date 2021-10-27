COVID-19 testing kits will soon be made available at Coles and Woolworths, delivering results in around 15 minutes.

The supermarket giants have confirmed that they will start selling the Hough Pharma COVID Antigen Nasal Test from early November.

Approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the test comes in packs of two and five, and are expected to be sold for $10 to $30.

Users can gently swab their nose and throat and receive results in around 15 minutes. Those who return a positive test must go to a testing station for a standard PCR test.

Coles will be sell the kits behind the service desk across the country and online from next week.

Tests will also be available in selected Woolworths stories from early November.

This month, Australia’s medical regulator approved the use of at-home COVID-19 testing kids from November 1st.

