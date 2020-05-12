Qatar Airways is offering complimentary flights to 100, 000 frontline healthcare workers to say thank you for their heroic work looking after people during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

What a lovely idea!

The airline is saying thank you to the frontline healthcare professionals across the globe by offering two complimentary return economy class tickets for them and a companion.

As a further gesture of appreciation, healthcare professionals will be offered additionally a voucher with 35% discount to redeem at Qatar Duty Free retail outlets at the airline’s state-of-the-art hub, Hamad International Airport.

“We at Qatar Airways are incredibly grateful for the commitment and hard work of healthcare professionals around the world who looked after people in these times of uncertainty,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al-Baker, said in a statement on their website.

“Their heroic display of kindness, dedication, and professionalism has saved hundreds of thousands of lives around the world.”

The promotional offer is strictly available to medical frontline professionals only.

Eligible healthcare professions are limited to: Doctor, Medical practitioner, Nurse, Paramedic, Lab Technician, Clinical Researcher, Pharmacist.

To apply, and for more information, visit their website here.

Thank you to all our wonderful frontline workers!