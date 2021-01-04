9 News reports that the currently grounded Aussie airline appears to have reopened bookings from the mid-2021.

You can now book overseas flights to countries like the USA and the United Kingdom from July 1.

With a travel ban still in place, authorities say international travel won’t resume until a vaccine is available.

Australia has yet to approve a vaccine while other counties have already started rolling out multiple.

