9 News reports that the currently grounded Aussie airline appears to have reopened bookings from the mid-2021.
You can now book overseas flights to countries like the USA and the United Kingdom from July 1.
With a travel ban still in place, authorities say international travel won’t resume until a vaccine is available.
Australia has yet to approve a vaccine while other counties have already started rolling out multiple.
This article originally appeared on 9 News.
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!