If you’ve got serious travel withdrawals this year, you certainly aren’t alone. Many people will fork out hundreds of dollars to embrace the jetsetter lifestyle.

Well, now you can represent Qantas wherever you go thanks to their new fashion line – and we must say, it is pretty luxe.

The iconic airline has partnered up with Martin Grant for the collection, who is the designer behind the pilot uniforms and First Class pyjamas.

The items are very cute, but they will cost you… big time. A t-shirt will cost you $150, a sweater will see you fork out $425 (or 73,910 Qantas points) and even the beach tote is worth a cool $350.

Check out the collection here.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement