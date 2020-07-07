In news that will come as absolutely no surprise to anybody Australia’s two largest supermarket chains have reinstated product purchase limits once again.

The move comes as Melbourne moves into a renewed stage 3 lockdown for another six weeks following the recent surge in cases across Melbourne.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the lockdown on Tuesday afternoon, with shoppers immediately flooding supermarkets in a panic.

The reintroduction of product purchase limits means that you will only be able to buy a maximum of two units of essential items.

The limits cover rice, pasta, flour, sugar, milk and hand soap, while customers are limited to one packet of toilet paper.

The changes are already in effect, with Coles introducing the limits across affected lockdown suburbs in metropolitan Melbourne, while Woolworths has applied the changes across the entirety of the state.