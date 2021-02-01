A litter of puppies have been discovered to be dumped in near a primary school in Melbourne’s south eastern suburbs.

A woman first came across the seven boxer cross puppies late Sunday afternoon on Kilberry Boulevard in Hampton Park, close to Kilberry Valley Primary School.

On inspection, the dogs were found to not be microchipped and estimated to be around 10-12 weeks old.

The people who discovered the puppies told Cranbourne Leader they appeared to be “malnourished and scared” and had attempted to run onto the road.

Other locals also joined to help while waiting for police assistance including providing food and water.

Police reportedly arrived to the scene at around 7:30pm and took the puppies to Casey Pet Emergency.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or Dandenong Police Station.