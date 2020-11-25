Meghan Markle, the Princess of Sussex, has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July.

In a piece for the New York Times, Markle revealed “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” which caused an “almost unbearable grief.”

Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had their first child, Archie, in 2019.

Markle went on to say that in July, she felt a “sharp cramp” and hours later, she watched “my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine”.