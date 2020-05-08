Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that National Cabinet has agreed that Australia will look to come out of the coronavirus restrictions by July.
AAP
Step 1
- Up to 5 visitors in your home
- Gatherings of up to 10 outside of home
- Work from home if it works for you and your employer
- Libraries, community centres, playgrounds and boot camps open
- Australians can do more:
- Shopping
- Restaurants and cafés
- Home sales and auctions
- Local and regional travel
Step 2
- Gatherings of up to 20 outside of home
- Work from home if it works for you and your employer
- Australians can do even more in gatherings of up to 20:
- Gyms
- Beauty therapists
- Cinemas, theatres or amusement parks
- Galleries and museums
- Some interstate travel
- States and territories may allow larger numbers in some circumstances
Step 3
- Gatherings up to 100
- Return to workplace
- Consider cross-Tasman, Pacific Island travel and International student travel
- Australians can do even more in gatherings of up to 100:
- Food courts
- Saunas and bathhouses
- All interstate travel
- States and territories may allow larger numbers in some circumstances