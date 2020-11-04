Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has called out those who crowded beaches and went unmasked on Tuesday.

Andrews said it wasn’t about how many people had chosen to seek relief from the heat at the beach but more about how many people flouted rules by “not wearing a mask.”

“We just don’t want to see any more of those scenes of people too close together and people not wearing their masks,” he said on Wednesday.

I wish I could say I had one of those fancy lenses that makes it look crowded but this is reality. St Kilda beach right now. Thousands of people. At best, half the crowd is masked. Most groups trying to distance but there’s not enough space @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/ZoFxsrzsPd — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) November 3, 2020

“We’ve all built this together, made great sacrifices. If we don’t all value it, wearing a mask, keeping distance as much as we can… then this won’t last, as positive as this is.

“It is fragile and it won’t last if every Victorian doesn’t play their part. Make good choices for safety, make good choices for livelihoods.”