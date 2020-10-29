Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has responded to shoppers who flocked to Kmart stores on Tuesday night after over 80 days of store closures.

Andrews said he was disappointed to see images and footage of crowded retail and hospitality venues across Melbourne, however, the actions of some businesses should put off the rest of Victoria.

“It is true to say that we can’t literally have 100,000 people out there making sure these rules are followed,” he said in a Thursday morning press conference.

“There will always be limits to how much enforcement activity we will have.

“You can call the coronavirus hotline and they can either direct you to someone or they would deal with the details you provide them and the appropriate person will be dispatched.”

Despite Kmart’s new online booking system, there are reports customers lined up for hours to be the first shoppers to get in stores on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement