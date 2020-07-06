Bonds have recalled the navy Poodlette Zip Wondersuit over fire safety fears.

It has been discovered the item does not comply with fire hazard labelling requirements after not carrying the hazard information label.

Product Safety Australia issued the recall, saying “the garments may post a potential fire risk to the wearer.”

“Consumers should stop using the garments and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

The Wondersuits in sizes 00-2 were available online and in stores nationwide between March 1 and June 26.

Size 0000 and 000 do not need a label as they are exempt from mandatory labelling and size 3 does include the label.

On the Bonds website, the company said, “Though there is nothing wrong with the garment outside of missing this mandatory label, child safety is our number one priority, so we have voluntarily recalled and products potentially affected.

“You can return the product to your place of purchase with your receipt to receive a full refund. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.”