Victoria Police will be out in force across the Australia Day long weekend with a particular focus on people who are drinking and driving.

From midnight Friday January 22 to 11:59PM on Tuesday January 26, Operation Amity will see officers hold hold random alcohol and drug tests across the state at hundreds of sites.

This will replace a double demerits system for the long weekend that other states are adopting.

“We know that people will be travelling to holiday destinations, and with this comes more traffic on our rural roads. If you’re driving long distances, take regular breaks and where possible share the driving to avoid fatigue,” Road Policing Command Acting Assistant Commissioner John Fitzpatrick said.

“If you’re having a few drinks with your mates, make sure you’ve planned how to get home without driving.

“We want people to have a good time but do not want to be attending collision scenes where drugs or alcohol is a contributing factor.”

Police will also be on the lookout for drivers who are failing to wear a seatbelt, which has been a contributing factor in three fatal collisions this year.

“Always wear a seat belt. There is no excuse.

“Sadly, lives could have been saved if people managed to do this simple task.”