After an intense 2020 filled with home schooling and uncertainty, many kids will be looking forward to going back to school more than ever before. It is even more exciting if they are achieving a milestone, such as their first day.

However, a warning has been issued by The Australian Federal Police which says that parents should avoid posting any pictures of their children in their school uniforms on social media, unless they have upped their privacy settings first.

If the images fell into the wrong hands, they can reveal personal information that can be used by to groom victims, including parents.

After hearing the confronting report, Jase & PJ spoke to Commander of the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation and Child Protection Operations Hilda Sirec about the warning.

She explains what families can do to protect their children as well as what safety measures could possibly be put in place in the future.