2020 has been a tough year for many families who have been torn apart due to border closures and the pause of international travel – and that includes family pets!

In another step towards normality, a charter flight filled with almost 70 Aussie pets arrived in Melbourne on Saturday to finally make families whole again.

Described as the ‘Noah’s Ark of the Sky’, each ticket costs $2,500 and took around 17 hours.

Bruno Mansueto from Vancouver-based company Worldwide Animal Travel said.”Normally we would do in any given month, between 20 and 30 animals to Australia,”

“Today we’re doing 69.”

The animals are currently in a quarantine facility in Mickleham and will spend 10 days doing checks before going home to their loved ones.

200 animals remain on the waitlist to come back to Australia.

