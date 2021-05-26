PJ’s fiancé BJ is the perfect man for many reasons, but there is one in particular that we can all get around… he doesn’t have an Instagram!

However, that could all soon be about to change after he mentioned to her he was interested in opening up his own account. In fact, he can even see himself becoming an influencer because of his “niché” farmer lifestyle.

Reflecting on how they met all those years ago, PJ is now nervous that the world of social media could throw a spanner into their relationship!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement