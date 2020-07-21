Jase & PJ set themselves a mission this week to make a local Melbourne business who was having a tough time the most famous spot in town. The pair chose Bancrofts Dry Cleaning in South Yarra, owned by Nick Bancroft.

Part of the deal was a bunch of free advertising including a promo written and voiced by PJ. The ad has already been on the air on KIIS 101.1 but when Nick had constructive feedback, PJ was happy to take it on board – and that included getting an incredibly experienced voiceover star.

Yep, they got Mike Goldman on the phone! The ex-Big Brother narrator was more than happy to assist, but he did dissect PJ’s work first…

