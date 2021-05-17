PJ is getting married to her fiancé BJ and she’s just checked off one of the most exciting moments of the lead up to the wedding – the engagement party!

In a ‘country meets city’ themed event, she had friends and family gather to celebrate her upcoming nuptials over the weekend.

The party had everything you’d expect: a beautiful balloon garland, picturesque scenery… a very awkward speech from her cousin and of course some impromptu karaoke from PJ when the music dropped out.

Congratulations Beej and Peej!

