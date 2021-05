After a passenger in the states was fined $13,000 for disobeying flight crew and blowing their nose with a blanket, Jase & PJ had two questions for Melburnians – where had they blown their nose or where had they witnessed a feral on a flight.

PJ kicked off the discussion by revealing her own story of when she’s had to get rid of snot without a tissue handy. Her tale was so gross, it actually shocked Jase!

