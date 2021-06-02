PJ is busy planning her wedding to her fiancé BJ and with a potential date on the cards for early next year, it’s no surprise she’s starting to get excited. We couldn’t be happier for her!

One of the most important tasks for any bride is choosing which of her closest loved ones will be in her bridal party. On Thursday morning, she revealed she had already sent out ‘boxes’ to the chosen few who will play a special part in her day.

However, she told Jase there was one female in her life that she still wanted to get involved… her cat, Josephine! It had left Jase feeling a little left out…

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

