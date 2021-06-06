It turns out Grant Denyer and PJ has something in common – they’ve both seen UFOs… and nobody believes them!
After Grant Denyer revealed that he once saw a strange object in the sky when he was a teenager, PJ shared on Monday morning that she had a similar experience while on a school camp.
Newsreader Sacha Barbour jumped onboard with her claims, however Jase was not convinced that she had seen something unusual.
Listen below and judge for yourself!
