Did you hear the big news? PJ IS ENGAGED!!

Our number one girl was officially taken off the market last month when her now-fiancé BJ proposed on the beach while she was staying with him in New Zealand. We’re so happy for them!

Self-appointed bridesmaid Jase wanted to know all the details on Monday morning and it turned out that PJ had made things a little awkward in the lead-up to the big question…

Congratulations PJ and BJ!