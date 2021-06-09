We’ve all received enough emails to be able to work out when things are legitimate and when the senders are just trying to scam you for a few thousand dollars. Some of the stuff we receive is just way too dodgy!

However, PJ was a little bit shocked to receive a message from an unknown sender that actually knew one of her passwords.

Curious as to what was really going on, Jase & PJ got their resident tech expert Trevor Long to explain the email and what she should do next!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement