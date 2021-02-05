It feels like a year’s worth of news has been packed into one week over the past few days. Holy moly, we are EXHAUSTED!

Luckily, PJ has been keeping an eye on the latest headlines in news and entertainment and has condensed them into her weekly poem.

Shake out your body and have a little bop along… listen below!

With the tennis coming up, PJ’s Poems could be about to get very interesting!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Better flex those vocal chords!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!