It doesn’t matter how much we might try to put an ex-partner in the past, or how long it may have been since we’ve thought about them, there will always be certain things that trigger a memory. It may be a song, a TV show or even some random food.

When Jase & PJ were discussing triggers that bring up these memories, they reminisced about the time PJ couldn’t focus when Jase walked into work wearing Paco Rabanne 1 Million cologne. It’s something one of her exes used to wear and it threw her off so hard she wasn’t able to focus all day!

The conversation was first brought up after 3PM Pick Up’s Bec Judd revealed the song that always reminds her of hubby Chris Judd…



Looks like the 1 Million will be staying at home for good!