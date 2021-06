Tradies would see inside the homes of many different people, and you must wonder what unusual stuff they come across.

PJ was left a little embarrassed after a tradie came into her cottage to do some measurements before she had had an opportunity for a quick tidy.

The consequence? They were some… interesting items within eyesight.

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement