PJ has admitted she is taking her time when it comes to planning her dream wedding to fiancé BJ. We’re not sure what exactly is going through her head, but we reckon it would be one to remember!

As the self-proclaimed ‘head bridesmaid’, Jase wanted to find out who in the show team would be coming across the ditch with him for the big day.

Or in other terms… who PJ would be leaving off the list. Burn.

Poor PJ… it’s a hard life being the woman of the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!