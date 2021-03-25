PJ has admitted she is taking her time when it comes to planning her dream wedding to fiancé BJ. We’re not sure what exactly is going through her head, but we reckon it would be one to remember! 

As the self-proclaimed ‘head bridesmaid’, Jase wanted to find out who in the show team would be coming across the ditch with him for the big day.

Or in other terms… who PJ would be leaving off the list. Burn.

Poor PJ… it’s a hard life being the woman of the moment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!
Friendships jase & pj Weddings